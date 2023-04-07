13,158 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,797,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 560.6% in the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,893,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

