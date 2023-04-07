17,366 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,247,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $28.93 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

