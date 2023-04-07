1,923 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average of $159.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.