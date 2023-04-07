2,900 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after purchasing an additional 387,621 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after buying an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

