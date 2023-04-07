650 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $211.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $245.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

