7,751 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 244.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Greif Stock Down 0.8 %
GEF stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22.
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Greif Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.
Greif Profile
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
