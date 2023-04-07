888 (LON:888) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.50

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51.39 ($0.64), with a volume of 1894014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.95 ($0.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on 888 from GBX 320 ($3.97) to GBX 220 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 888 from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.90 million, a PE ratio of 767.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.