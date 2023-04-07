888 (LON:888) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.50

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51.39 ($0.64), with a volume of 1894014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.95 ($0.65).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on 888 from GBX 320 ($3.97) to GBX 220 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 888 from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.71. The stock has a market cap of £239.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

