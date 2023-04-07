AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.62-$11.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.62-11.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.68.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

