Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,539,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,134,000 after acquiring an additional 122,997 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 129,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

