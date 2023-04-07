Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.