Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.