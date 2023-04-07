Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

