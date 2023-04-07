Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $32,166.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at $539,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 61,898 shares of company stock valued at $48,280 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

