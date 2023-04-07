Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 38,383 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 38,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $556,553.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 761,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,044,621. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

AFBI stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

