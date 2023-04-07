Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 95,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 270,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Afya Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Institutional Trading of Afya

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Afya by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Articles

