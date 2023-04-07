Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.
Shares of AGIO stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $8,362,000.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
