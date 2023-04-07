Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick Sells 31,997 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 145.58, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$17.52.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamos Gold Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

