Alex Baldock Sells 185,731 Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY) Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) insider Alex Baldock sold 185,731 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £109,581.29 ($136,092.01).

Currys Stock Performance

LON:CURY opened at GBX 55.15 ($0.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £623.20 million, a PE ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.39. Currys plc has a 1-year low of GBX 52.65 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.21).

Get Currys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 72.50 ($0.90).

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.