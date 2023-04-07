Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $146.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.14.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.3 %

About Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

