Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $102.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

