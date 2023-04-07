Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.27. 262,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,545,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

See Also

