AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.13% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,985,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AZBO opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.26. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.