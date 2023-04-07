Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $210.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

ALNY opened at $210.99 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.60 and a 200-day moving average of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.