Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Insider Phillip Rose Buys 10,000 Shares

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) insider Phillip Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,145.06).

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

ARTL opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.62) on Friday. Alpha Real Trust Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.07 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 45.35 and a quick ratio of 31.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.20. The company has a market capitalization of £75.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,186.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Stories

