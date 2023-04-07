Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,036,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,661,296.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alta Equipment Group Price Performance
ALTG stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $431.02 million, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.
Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
