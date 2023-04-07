Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,661,296.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.39 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $431.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Further Reading

