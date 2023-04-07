Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.