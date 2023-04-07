Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

