American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $16.25

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.50 to $16.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.9 %
American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group
In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after buying an additional 1,482,592 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,971,000 after buying an additional 152,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $176,203,000 after purchasing an additional 469,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,900 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.