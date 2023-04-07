American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $16.25

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.50 to $16.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after buying an additional 1,482,592 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,971,000 after buying an additional 152,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $176,203,000 after purchasing an additional 469,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,900 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

