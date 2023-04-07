American Asset Management Inc. Takes $696,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $452.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

