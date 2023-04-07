American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.
American International Group Stock Up 1.7 %
American International Group stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 498.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
