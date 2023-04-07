American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.7 %

American International Group stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 498.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.