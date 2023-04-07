AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

