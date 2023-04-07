Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Eduardo Alvarez Sells 231,368 Shares

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amyris Stock Up 7.4 %

AMRS stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amyris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 949,232 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,628,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 726,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after buying an additional 712,965 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

