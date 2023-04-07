Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Eduardo Alvarez Sells 231,368 Shares

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amyris Stock Up 7.4 %

AMRS stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Get Amyris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Amyris by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.