Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cryoport, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of CYRX opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.79. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 68.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 619.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

