Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

META stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $225.52.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.