Analysts Offer Predictions for Golden Ocean Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Ocean Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

GOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 263,216 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 137,988 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

