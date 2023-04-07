Analysts Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) PT at $19,725.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $15.60.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.