Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target at $2,384.00

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,312.00.

AMIGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.11) to GBX 1,650 ($20.49) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.38) to GBX 2,543 ($31.58) in a report on Monday.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

AMIGY opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

