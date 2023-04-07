Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target at $15.38

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Alector has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802 in the last ninety days. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 81.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 34.7% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 371,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.