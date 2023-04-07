Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) PT at $53.86

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,220 shares of company stock worth $2,960,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $35,342,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $29,201,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

