Analysts Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Price Target at $52.18

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

