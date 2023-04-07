Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Target Price at $83.88

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

General Mills stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,530. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 31.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

