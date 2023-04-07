Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $40.39

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

About GFL Environmental

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $16,543,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 913.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 206,066 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

