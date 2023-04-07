Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target at $192.50

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

JBHT stock opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.28 and its 200-day moving average is $177.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

