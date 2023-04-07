Analysts Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $3.50

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

