Analysts Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Price Target at GBX 713.33

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 713.33 ($8.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.12) to GBX 820 ($10.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.26) to GBX 655 ($8.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.81) to GBX 765 ($9.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £48,562.66 ($60,311.30). In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Shott bought 107,427 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £646,710.54 ($803,167.59). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £48,562.66 ($60,311.30). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 107,474 shares of company stock worth $64,700,898. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 554.60 ($6.89) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 604.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 590.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,810.81%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

