Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $762.00

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $762.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total value of $4,906,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,263,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $724.32 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $731.98 and a 200-day moving average of $646.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

