Analyzing Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Himax Technologies and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 19.73% 29.41% 15.02% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Himax Technologies and Alimco Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.20 billion 1.09 $236.98 million $1.35 5.56 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

