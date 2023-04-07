Andrew Harrington Purchases 1,372 Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) insider Andrew Harrington acquired 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £603.68 ($749.73).

Andrew Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Andrew Harrington acquired 44,342 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £19,953.90 ($24,781.30).

Maven Income and Growth VCT Stock Performance

MIG1 opened at GBX 41 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.77. Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 39.20 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4,100.00 and a beta of 0.04.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.