Apollo Global Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 29,494 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 524% compared to the typical volume of 4,723 put options.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

